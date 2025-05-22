Fantasy Baseball
Myles Straw headshot

Myles Straw News: Getting first start in one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Straw will start in center field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Padres.

With George Springer receiving the day off and Daulton Varsho serving as Toronto's designated hitter while Anthony Santander (hip) takes a seat, the Blue Jays will have room in the outfield for Straw in the series finale. Straw will be getting his first start since last Thursday after logging just three at-bats off the bench over the Blue Jays' subsequent five games.

Myles Straw
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
