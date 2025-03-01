Fantasy Baseball
Nacho Alvarez headshot

Nacho Alvarez Injury: Expects to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Alvarez said Saturday that his left wrist is feeling better and believes he can return to game action within the next couple of days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez tweaked his wrist after striking out swinging during the first inning of Thursday's contest, but he doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious. The 21-year-old infielder is battling for a spot on Atlatna's bench after slashing .297/.398/.463 with 42 RBI and 10 steals across 64 Triple-A games last season.

Nacho Alvarez
Atlanta Braves
