Nacho Alvarez Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Atlanta transferred Alvarez (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Alvarez's IL stint is retroactive to March 24, so he won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut with Atlanta until at least May 23. Since the 22-year-old infielder was diagnosed with left wrist inflammation during spring training, Atlanta has provided scarce updates on where he stands in his recovery. Alvarez is currently conducting his rehab at Atlanta's spring facility in Florida, but it's unclear how close he might be to playing in simulated games and eventually heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.