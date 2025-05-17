Fantasy Baseball
Nasim Nunez News: Shines in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Nunez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Getting the start at second base and batting ninth, Nunez made a diving catch on a Gunnar Henderson line drive for the first out in the bottom of the first inning, and he continued to make an impact the rest of the night, both on offense and on defense. The switch hitting utility player had just one plate appearance in May coming into Friday, but with Amed Rosario (leg) banged up and Paul DeJong (face) still more than a month away from his expected return, Nunez's speed and energy could find their way onto the Nationals' lineup card more often in the short term.

