Nathan Eovaldi News: Blanks 'Stros in no-decision

Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran righty left the mound after 93 pitches (56 strikes), including 32 called or swinging strikes, just short of his sixth straight quality start, and Eovaldi then saw his fifth win of the year slip away when the Texas bullpen melted down in the seventh inning. Eovaldi will take a 1.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 65:8 K:BB through 61.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Yankees.