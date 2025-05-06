Nathan Eovaldi News: Continues dominant run
Eovaldi (3-2) allowed a run on five hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out seven and earning a win over Boston.
Eovaldi worked through five shutout frames before the Red Sox finally broke through with a run in the sixth inning. He tossed 65 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated a season-high 18 whiffs. Eovaldi has produced four straight quality starts and has six total in eight outings, resulting in a dominant 2.03 ERA over 48.2 innings. He's also punched out at least seven batters in four consecutive outings and now owns a ridiculous 53:4 K:BB. Eovaldi will look to continue his hot streak in his next appearance, which is lined up to be in Detroit this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now