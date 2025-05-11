Nathan Lukes News: Gaining traction in lineup

Lukes will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Lukes will pick up his fourth straight start in the outfield and seems to be the primary beneficiary of second baseman Andres Gimenez's (quadricep) recent move to the injured list. Since Gimenez landed on the IL, Ernie Clement has taken over as the Blue Jays' primary second baseman, and Addison Barger has moved to third base to open up a spot in the outfield for Lukes.