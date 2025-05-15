Nathan Lukes News: Smacks late homer

Lukes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

Lukes went yard in the eighth inning, but the Blue Jays weren't able to make a comeback push out of it. He has been steady in May, going 10-for-30 with two homers and eight RBI over 11 contests this month. Lukes is up to a .273/.372/.439 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and no stolen bases over 79 plate appearances. He doesn't have a defined position but has managed to sustain decent playing time as a fourth outfielder, primarily in competition with Jonatan Clase and Myles Straw over the last week.