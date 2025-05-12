Fantasy Baseball
Nathaniel Lowe News: Swats seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The Nationals managed only five hits total, with Lowe producing the team's only run of the day when he took Miles Mikolas deep in the fourth inning. It was the first baseman's first long ball in May, and while he's batting just .242 through 171 plate appearances in his first season with the Nats, Lowe is on pace for career-best power numbers with seven homers and 29 RBI in 41 contests.

