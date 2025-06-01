Fantasy Baseball
Nick Allen News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Allen (hand) will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Allen had been held out of the lineup for the past two days after experiencing swelling on the knuckle of his right middle finger upon being hit by a pitch in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday versus the Phillies. The two days off appear to have provided sufficient time for Allen to heal up from the injury, and he should be ready to handle the bulk of the starts at shortstop for Atlanta moving forward.

Nick Allen
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
