Nick Burdi headshot

Nick Burdi News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Red Sox selected Burdi's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Burdi has dominated at Worcester this season, yielding just one run with a 25:5 K:BB across 16.2 relief innings. The 32-year-old got into 12 games with the Yankees last season, collecting a 1.86 ERA and 12:9 K:BB over 9.2 frames. Burdi is likely to work in middle relief for the time being.

