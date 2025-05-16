Nick Burdi News: Added to roster

The Red Sox selected Burdi's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Burdi has dominated at Worcester this season, yielding just one run with a 25:5 K:BB across 16.2 relief innings. The 32-year-old got into 12 games with the Yankees last season, collecting a 1.86 ERA and 12:9 K:BB over 9.2 frames. Burdi is likely to work in middle relief for the time being.