Nick Castellanos News: Modest four-game hitting streak

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Cubs.

Castellanos jumped all over a first-pitch fastball in his first at-bat of the game, doubling to lead off the second inning. Although the veteran slugger is without a home run in his last 12 outings, Castellanos has at least one hit in his last four contests and is still batting a healthy .282 with eight doubles, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored across 103 at-bats on the campaign.