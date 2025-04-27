Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Castellanos headshot

Nick Castellanos News: Modest four-game hitting streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 12:02am

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Cubs.

Castellanos jumped all over a first-pitch fastball in his first at-bat of the game, doubling to lead off the second inning. Although the veteran slugger is without a home run in his last 12 outings, Castellanos has at least one hit in his last four contests and is still batting a healthy .282 with eight doubles, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored across 103 at-bats on the campaign.

Nick Castellanos
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now