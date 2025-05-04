Nick Fortes News: Activated, starting Sunday

Fortes (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Sunday versus the A's.

The 28-year-old will rejoin the active roster after missing nearly a month due to a Grade 1 oblique strain. Fortes opened the campaign as Miami's primary catcher and had an .833 OPS through 22 plate appearances, but prospect Agustin Ramirez has taken over the role and has a .908 OPS in his first 10 big-league games.