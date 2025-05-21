Nick Fortes News: Swats first homer of year

Fortes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Cubs.

The backstop took Jameson Taillon deep in the third inning for the Marlins' only offense of the night. It was Fortes' first homer of the season, while the start was his sixth in May over 17 games as he continues to split the workload behind the plate with rookie Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks. On the month, Fortes is batting just .136 (3-for-22).