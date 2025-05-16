Fantasy Baseball
Nick Gonzales Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Gonzalez (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Gonzalez fractured his left ankle on Opening Day in late March, and it wasn't until early May where he was able to shed a walking boot and take part in baseball activities. He's taking the next step in his recovery by starting a rehab assignment, and how his ankle responds after this weekend's games will determine a timeline for his return to the majors.

