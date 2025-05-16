Nick Gonzales Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment
Gonzalez (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Gonzalez fractured his left ankle on Opening Day in late March, and it wasn't until early May where he was able to shed a walking boot and take part in baseball activities. He's taking the next step in his recovery by starting a rehab assignment, and how his ankle responds after this weekend's games will determine a timeline for his return to the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now