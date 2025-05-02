Nick Gordon News: Released by Kansas City
The Royals released Gordon on Thursday.
It's possible it was an opt out situation, as many veteran players have May 1 opt-out dates in their minor-league contracts. Gordon was acquired from the Orioles for cash in early April and has slashed .270/.333/.333 in 20 games at the Triple-A level this season. The 29-year-old is now free to latch on with another organization.
Nick Gordon
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now