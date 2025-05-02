Fantasy Baseball
Nick Gordon headshot

Nick Gordon News: Released by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

The Royals released Gordon on Thursday.

It's possible it was an opt out situation, as many veteran players have May 1 opt-out dates in their minor-league contracts. Gordon was acquired from the Orioles for cash in early April and has slashed .270/.333/.333 in 20 games at the Triple-A level this season. The 29-year-old is now free to latch on with another organization.

Nick Gordon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
