Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Kurtz is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Mariners.

It's Kurtz's second day off since his promotion in late April and the first time he's been out of the lineup against a right-hander. The rookie has been better so far in May (.278/.417/.389, 7:5 K:BB) after a sluggish April (.250/.240/.250, 12:0 K:BB) but is still looking for his first major-league home run. Tyler Soderstrom is handling first base Wednesday for the Athletics while Seth Brown patrols left field.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
