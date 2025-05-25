Nick Lodolo News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Lodolo did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Lodolo allowed three runs over his first two innings but settled in with three scoreless frames, exiting with an 8-3 lead that the bullpen squandered. The southpaw has been steady this season, allowing three earned runs or fewer in nine of 11 outings. He'll bring a 3.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB across 63.2 innings into a rematch with the Cubs on the road next weekend.