Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Loftin headshot

Nick Loftin News: Called up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 10:59am

The Royals recalled Loftin from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

The 26-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster despite posting a 1.052 OPS during spring training, but he'll join the Royals a month into the season. Loftin had a .189/.282/.236 slash line in 171 plate appearances in the big leagues last year, but he's been hitting well for Omaha this season with a .938 OPS. It could be a short stay in the majors since the corresponding transaction was Tyler Tolbert being placed on the bereavement list.

Nick Loftin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now