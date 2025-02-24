Nick Madrigal Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
Madrigal (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday.
It was reported earlier in the day that Madrigal is expected to miss a significant period of time recovering from a fractured left shoulder, so this transaction is purely procedural. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alexander Canario, who was acquired from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations Monday.
