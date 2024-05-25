Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Home Cooking

Todd Zola 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 25, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A few offenses in need of a boost have seven home games this week. It's anecdotal, but it feels like there haven't been as many seven-day homestands this season. Atlanta, Milwaukee, Seattle and the Mets will be home for full septet. The Nationals are the only club with seven on the road.

The right-handed contingent on the Guardians and Padres will be busy with four contests slated to be started by a southpaw. Lefty swingers on the Astros and Royals are scheduled to step in against seven right-handed starters.

Please pop back late Sunday night/early Monday morning for the update, which will feature individual hitter rankings.

Week of May 27 - June 2

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633061029510410911199979797
2ATL73470102102117114113122124124124
3BAL6066012785981091091041029898
4BOS725431109888102105109115115115
5CHC71634105103129111107111120118118
6CHW61

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Dunning R@Heaney L@Severino R@Manaea L@Megill R@Quintana L
ATLParker LIrvin RGore LWilliams RSears LBrooks RSpence R
BALCriswell RBello RCrawford R Civale RBradley RLittell R
BOS@Irvin L@Rodriguez R@Burnes RMaeda ROlson RMize RSkubal L
CHC@Peralta R@Myers R@Wilson R@Rea RAshcraft RGreene RLodolo L
CHWBassitt RGausman RManoah R @Gasser L@Peralta R@Myers R
CINLynn RGibson RPallante R @Assad R@Imanaga L@Steele L
CLE@Gomber L@Feltner R@Blach L Corbin LParker LIrvin R
COLCurry RMcKenzie RAllen L @Buehler R@Yamamoto R@Stone R
DET Jones RSkenes R@Pivetta R@Houck R@Criswell R@Bello R
HOU@Miller R@Castillo R@Kirby R@Gilbert RLopez RRyan RWoods Richardson R
KC@Ryan R@Woods Richardson R@Ober R@Paddack RCease RMusgrove RKing R
LAA Cortes LGil RRodon L@Woo R@Miller R@Castillo R
LAD@Megill R@Quintana L@Scott R Hudson RQuantrill RGomber L
MIA@King R@Waldron R@Darvish R Urena RLorenzen REovaldi R
MILImanaga LSteele LBrown RTaillon RFedde RCrochet LNastrini R
MINMarsh RRagans LLugo RSinger R@Brown R@Blanco R@Valdez L
NYMStone RGlasnow RPaxton LMontgomery LPfaadt RHenry LNelson R
NYY @Canning R@Anderson L@Sandoval L@Hicks R@Webb R@Snell L
OAK @Littell R@Pepiot R@Alexander L@Sale L@Morton R@Fried L
PHI@Snell L@Hjelle R@Harrison L Mikolas RGray RLynn R
PIT @Skubal L@Flaherty R @Berrios R@Kikuchi L@Bassitt R
SDRogers LLuzardo LGarrett L @Wacha R@Marsh R@Ragans L
SEAValdez LJavier RUrquidy RVerlander RSoriano RDetmers LCanning R
SFWalker RWheeler RSanchez L Stroman RSchmidt RCortes L
STL@Lodolo L@Abbott L@Montas R @Nola R@Suarez L@Walker R
TB Spence REstes RMuller L@Suarez R@Bradish R@Irvin L
TEX Nelson RGallen R @Sanchez R@Weathers L@Rogers L
TOR@Nastrini R@Clevinger R@Flexen R Falter LKeller RPerez L
WSH@Morton R@Fried L@Kerr L@Lopez R@Bibee R@Lively R@Curry R

Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
