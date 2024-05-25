Weekly Hitter Rankings: Home Cooking

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A few offenses in need of a boost have seven home games this week. It's anecdotal, but it feels like there haven't been as many seven-day homestands this season. Atlanta, Milwaukee, Seattle and the Mets will be home for full septet. The Nationals are the only club with seven on the road.

The right-handed contingent on the Guardians and Padres will be busy with four contests slated to be started by a southpaw. Lefty swingers on the Astros and Royals are scheduled to step in against seven right-handed starters.

Please pop back late Sunday night/early Monday morning for the update, which will feature individual hitter rankings.

Week of May 27 - June 2

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index