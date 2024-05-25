Weekly Hitter Rankings: Home Cooking

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.
A few offenses in need of a boost have seven home games this week. It's anecdotal, but it feels like there haven't been as many seven-day homestands this season. Atlanta, Milwaukee, Seattle and the Mets will be home for full septet. The Nationals are the only club with seven on the road.
The right-handed contingent on the Guardians and Padres will be busy with four contests slated to be started by a southpaw. Lefty swingers on the Astros and Royals are scheduled to step in against seven right-handed starters.
Please pop back late Sunday night/early Monday morning for the update, which will feature individual hitter rankings.
Week of May 27 - June 2
Team Hitting Rankings
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
- SB – Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs – Runs scoring index
|TM
|GMS
|vLHP
|vRHP
|HOME
|AWAY
|HR LHB
|HR RHB
|SB
|P LHB
|P RHB
|RUNS
|AVE LHB
|AVE RHB
|TOTAL
|1
|ARZ
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|102
|95
|104
|109
|111
|99
|97
|97
|97
|2
|ATL
|7
|3
|4
|7
|0
|102
|102
|117
|114
|113
|122
|124
|124
|124
|3
|BAL
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|127
|85
|98
|109
|109
|104
|102
|98
|98
|4
|BOS
|7
|2
|5
|4
|3
|110
|98
|88
|102
|105
|109
|115
|115
|115
|5
|CHC
|7
|1
|6
|3
|4
|105
|103
|129
|111
|107
|111
|120
|118
|118
|6
|CHW
|6
|1
|7
|CIN
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|114
|113
|84
|107
|109
|93
|97
|98
|98
|8
|CLE
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|110
|116
|100
|117
|118
|114
|104
|105
|104
|9
|COL
|6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|113
|128
|122
|89
|88
|92
|92
|93
|93
|10
|DET
|6
|0
|6
|2
|4
|92
|102
|93
|109
|107
|96
|96
|96
|96
|11
|HOU
|7
|0
|7
|3
|4
|102
|108
|111
|88
|86
|109
|108
|108
|108
|12
|KC
|7
|0
|7
|3
|4
|97
|84
|92
|104
|104
|106
|113
|112
|112
|13
|LAA
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|111
|106
|92
|86
|83
|90
|89
|87
|88
|14
|LAD
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|106
|111
|102
|115
|113
|104
|102
|101
|101
|15
|MIA
|6
|0
|6
|3
|3
|96
|92
|87
|90
|90
|95
|89
|88
|88
|16
|MIL
|7
|3
|4
|7
|0
|110
|106
|119
|107
|108
|118
|121
|121
|121
|17
|MIN
|7
|2
|5
|4
|3
|108
|98
|110
|110
|108
|109
|119
|117
|118
|18
|NYM
|7
|3
|4
|7
|0
|96
|92
|106
|110
|111
|115
|120
|120
|120
|19
|NYY
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|101
|92
|87
|106
|109
|94
|95
|95
|95
|20
|OAK
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|100
|98
|84
|103
|103
|88
|93
|92
|93
|21
|PHI
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|91
|94
|89
|106
|111
|96
|95
|97
|96
|22
|PIT
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|102
|107
|68
|83
|83
|75
|68
|68
|68
|23
|SD
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|92
|86
|102
|93
|93
|94
|91
|90
|91
|24
|SF
|6
|2
|4
|6
|0
|74
|77
|85
|88
|85
|90
|86
|86
|86
|25
|SEA
|7
|2
|5
|7
|0
|94
|105
|98
|79
|78
|105
|103
|104
|104
|26
|STL
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|119
|119
|112
|91
|88
|88
|91
|90
|91
|27
|TB
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|112
|90
|90
|91
|94
|95
|91
|90
|90
|28
|TEX
|5
|2
|3
|2
|3
|102
|95
|71
|90
|92
|86
|72
|72
|72
|29
|TOR
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|125
|118
|132
|95
|95
|109
|98
|97
|97
|30
|WSH
|7
|2
|5
|0
|7
|105
|103
|128
|91
|90
|99
|108
|107
|107
Pitching Matchups
|Team
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|SUN
|ARZ
|@Dunning R
|@Heaney L
|@Severino R
|@Manaea L
|@Megill R
|@Quintana L
|ATL
|Parker L
|Irvin R
|Gore L
|Williams R
|Sears L
|Brooks R
|Spence R
|BAL
|Criswell R
|Bello R
|Crawford R
|Civale R
|Bradley R
|Littell R
|BOS
|@Irvin L
|@Rodriguez R
|@Burnes R
|Maeda R
|Olson R
|Mize R
|Skubal L
|CHC
|@Peralta R
|@Myers R
|@Wilson R
|@Rea R
|Ashcraft R
|Greene R
|Lodolo L
|CHW
|Bassitt R
|Gausman R
|Manoah R
|@Gasser L
|@Peralta R
|@Myers R
|CIN
|Lynn R
|Gibson R
|Pallante R
|@Assad R
|@Imanaga L
|@Steele L
|CLE
|@Gomber L
|@Feltner R
|@Blach L
|Corbin L
|Parker L
|Irvin R
|COL
|Curry R
|McKenzie R
|Allen L
|@Buehler R
|@Yamamoto R
|@Stone R
|DET
|Jones R
|Skenes R
|@Pivetta R
|@Houck R
|@Criswell R
|@Bello R
|HOU
|@Miller R
|@Castillo R
|@Kirby R
|@Gilbert R
|Lopez R
|Ryan R
|Woods Richardson R
|KC
|@Ryan R
|@Woods Richardson R
|@Ober R
|@Paddack R
|Cease R
|Musgrove R
|King R
|LAA
|Cortes L
|Gil R
|Rodon L
|@Woo R
|@Miller R
|@Castillo R
|LAD
|@Megill R
|@Quintana L
|@Scott R
|Hudson R
|Quantrill R
|Gomber L
|MIA
|@King R
|@Waldron R
|@Darvish R
|Urena R
|Lorenzen R
|Eovaldi R
|MIL
|Imanaga L
|Steele L
|Brown R
|Taillon R
|Fedde R
|Crochet L
|Nastrini R
|MIN
|Marsh R
|Ragans L
|Lugo R
|Singer R
|@Brown R
|@Blanco R
|@Valdez L
|NYM
|Stone R
|Glasnow R
|Paxton L
|Montgomery L
|Pfaadt R
|Henry L
|Nelson R
|NYY
|@Canning R
|@Anderson L
|@Sandoval L
|@Hicks R
|@Webb R
|@Snell L
|OAK
|@Littell R
|@Pepiot R
|@Alexander L
|@Sale L
|@Morton R
|@Fried L
|PHI
|@Snell L
|@Hjelle R
|@Harrison L
|Mikolas R
|Gray R
|Lynn R
|PIT
|@Skubal L
|@Flaherty R
|@Berrios R
|@Kikuchi L
|@Bassitt R
|SD
|Rogers L
|Luzardo L
|Garrett L
|@Wacha R
|@Marsh R
|@Ragans L
|SEA
|Valdez L
|Javier R
|Urquidy R
|Verlander R
|Soriano R
|Detmers L
|Canning R
|SF
|Walker R
|Wheeler R
|Sanchez L
|Stroman R
|Schmidt R
|Cortes L
|STL
|@Lodolo L
|@Abbott L
|@Montas R
|@Nola R
|@Suarez L
|@Walker R
|TB
|Spence R
|Estes R
|Muller L
|@Suarez R
|@Bradish R
|@Irvin L
|TEX
|Nelson R
|Gallen R
|@Sanchez R
|@Weathers L
|@Rogers L
|TOR
|@Nastrini R
|@Clevinger R
|@Flexen R
|Falter L
|Keller R
|Perez L
|WSH
|@Morton R
|@Fried L
|@Kerr L
|@Lopez R
|@Bibee R
|@Lively R
|@Curry R