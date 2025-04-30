Nick Margevicius News: Making return to affiliated ball

Margevicius signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday.

After stints in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2024 and in the Mexican League earlier this season, Margevicius will make his return to affiliated ball for the first time since the 2023, when he made starts at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in the Atlanta organization. The 28-year-old southpaw previously saw big-league action with the Padres and Mariners between 2019 and 2021, but he's unlikely to merit serious consideration for a spot on the Tigers' major-league roster anytime soon. The Tigers haven't announced a minor-league assignment for Margevicius, but he'll most likely head to Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie.