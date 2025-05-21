Nick Martinez News: Fifth straight quality start

Martinez (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings as the Reds fell 1-0 to the Pirates. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander delivered his fifth straight quality start on 91 pitches (51 strikes), but Cincinnati hitters couldn't solve Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh bullpen. Martinez has a 1.74 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 31 innings over his quality start streak, but just a 2-2 record to show for it as the Reds have scored a total of 11 runs in those games. He'll hope for more offensive support in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.