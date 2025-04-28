Nick Martinez News: Picks up first win

Martinez (1-3) yielded one run on five hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over the Cardinals.

Martinez coughed up an RBI double to Nolan Arenado in the first inning but settled in for his first quality start and win of the 2025 campaign. Martinez was fairly efficient, throwing 76 pitches (45 strikes) and generating three double plays. He dropped his ERA to 4.68 alongside a 26:11 K:BB through 32.2 frames. Martinez is lined up for a home start against Washington this weekend.