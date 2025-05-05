Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Posts quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Martinez allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out six over six inning Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Martinez put together his second consecutive quality start but was spared the win after being let down by the bullpen and the offense. Four hits tied his fewest allowed in a start this season and it was the first time he didn't walk anyone. The one run against him was in the second inning after the Nationals opened up with a double and a single, but Martinez responded well with back-to-back strikeouts to limit the damage. He dropped his ERA to a 4.19 and WHIP to a 1.24 and lines up for a road start versus Houston to open up the weekend series.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
