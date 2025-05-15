Nick Martinez News: Throws seven shutout innings

Martinez (2-4) picked up the win Thursday against the White Sox, allowing two hits and no walks with three strikeouts across seven scoreless frames.

Martinez delivered his first scoreless start of 2025, shutting down the lowly White Sox and setting a season high in innings pitched. The 34-year-old righty has now logged four consecutive quality starts, and he hasn't allowed a walk in 19 innings. Through 51.2 innings this season, Martinez owns a 3.66 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and a 40:11 K:BB.. He's scheduled to face the Pirates in Pittsburgh early next week.