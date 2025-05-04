Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martini headshot

Nick Martini News: Back on bench versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Martini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The lefty-hitting Martini had started at designated hitter in each of the Rockies' last three games against right-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Giants send righty Logan Webb to the bump. Hunter Goodman will get a day off from catching duties, but the Rockies will keep his bat in the lineup by using him at DH while sending Martini to the bench.

