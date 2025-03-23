Nick Martini News: Gets spot on 40-man roster

The Rockies selected Martini's contract Sunday.

Martini has had a fantastic spring, slashing .389/.511/.556 with two homers, four RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:6 BB:K over 45 plate appearances. His strong play has earned him a likely spot on Colorado's Opening Day roster, and he could land a starting role in left field to begin the campaign with Zac Veen optioned to the minors Sunday.