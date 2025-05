Martini isn't in the lineup for the final game of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Martini went 1-for-2 and scored a run before being lifted for a pinch hitter during a blowout loss in Game 1, and he'll stay put in the Rockies' dugout to begin Game 2. His absence will move Hunter Goodman into the DH spot while Jacob Stallings starts behind the plate and bats ninth.