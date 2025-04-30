Nick Martini News: Taking seat vs. lefty
Martini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
With southpaw Chris Sale on the mound for the series finale, the left-handed-hitting Martini will retreat to the bench. Martini owns a weak .599 OPS over 65 plate appearances on the season, and his lack of production has resulted in him falling into a part-time role of late, even against right-handed pitching.
