Nick Martini headshot

Nick Martini News: Taking seat vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Martini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

With southpaw Chris Sale on the mound for the series finale, the left-handed-hitting Martini will retreat to the bench. Martini owns a weak .599 OPS over 65 plate appearances on the season, and his lack of production has resulted in him falling into a part-time role of late, even against right-handed pitching.

Nick Martini
Colorado Rockies
