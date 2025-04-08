Fantasy Baseball
Nick Mears News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Brewers reinstated Mears (illness) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mears missed a significant amount of time during spring training due to an illness, and he began the season on the injured list in order to regain his strength. After throwing 3.2 scoreless innings during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, the 28-year-old righty is now ready to rejoin the Brewers' bullpen. He'll replace Connor Thomas (elbow), who landed on the injured list Tuesday.

