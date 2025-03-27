Nick Robertson News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Robertson for assignment Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Robertson had already missed out of the Opening Day roster after the Blue Jays optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo on March 11, but he'll now be dropped from the 40-man roster entirely with Toronto selecting outfielder Myles Straw's contract in a corresponding move. If he clears waivers, Robertson will remain in the Toronto organization and work in relief at Buffalo.