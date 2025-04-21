Nick Sandlin Injury: Set to receive PRP injection

Sandlin will receive a PRP injection for his right lat Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Sandlin landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right lat strain, and the hope is that the injection speeds up the recovery process. He'll be monitored over the next few days, and how he reacts to the treatment will help determine his rehab program and throwing schedule. Sandlin logged a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, one save and two holds across eight innings prior to his placement on the IL.