Nick Sogard News: Gaining traction at first base

Sogard will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Sogard will draw his fourth start in five games and looks to have settled in as Boston's preferred option at first base in the wake of Triston Casas (knee) being lost for the season and Romy Gonzalez (back) recently going on the IL. Unless the Red Sox look for help outside the organization or if Rafael Devers reverses his stance and agrees to take some reps at first base, Sogard could be in store for a regular role so long as he performs well enough at the plate to warrant the playing time.