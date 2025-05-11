Nick Sogard News: Makes season debut

Sogard started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Royals.

Sogard was summoned from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day and was added to the starting nine. Romy Gonzalez (back), who had been serving as the primary replacement at first base after Triston Casas underwent season-ending knee surgery, was placed on the 10-day injured list. That created an opening at first base for Sogard, who is primarily a utility infielder with experience at second base, shortstop and third base. He'll now expand his resume to include first base and will get opportunities there along with Abraham Toro.