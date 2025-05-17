Nick Solak News: One hit in Pirates' debut

Solak went 1-for-3 on Friday against the Phillies.

Solak made his first big-league appearance since 2022 and singled to left field in his first at-bat. He started at first base, but Spencer Horwitz (wrist) is expected back at some point during the team's weekend series. However, Solak is also capable of playing nearly every defensive position, so he could settle into a utility role if he sticks in the majors.