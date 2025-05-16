Nick Solak News: Promoted, playing first base Friday

The Pirates selected Solak's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he will start at first base and bat sixth against the Phillies on Friday.

Solak has spent the entire season in Triple-A after signing a minor-league deal with the Pirates in December. He has dominated at the plate in the minors, slashing .389/.449/.619 with four stolen bases, six home runs and 20 RBI over 127 plate appearances. With Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and Enmanuel Valdez (shoulder) both on the injured list, Solak will start at first base Friday and make his first major-league appearance since 2022 as a member of the Rangers.