Nicky Lopez News: Booted from 40-man roster
The Cubs designated Lopez for assignment Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The club needed to free a spot on the active roster for Matt Shaw, and Lopez is the casualty. Lopez is just 1-for-24 at the plate this season and is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed, but his solid glovework and defensive versatility should help land him a minor-league contract somewhere.
