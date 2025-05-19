Fantasy Baseball
Nicky Lopez headshot

Nicky Lopez News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Cubs designated Lopez for assignment Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The club needed to free a spot on the active roster for Matt Shaw, and Lopez is the casualty. Lopez is just 1-for-24 at the plate this season and is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed, but his solid glovework and defensive versatility should help land him a minor-league contract somewhere.

Chicago Cubs
