Nicky Lopez News: Hits open market
Lopez cleared waivers and elected free agency Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, and he won't remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Lopez appeared in just five games after inking an MLB deal with the Halos in late March and went 0-for-6 with a strikeout.
Nicky Lopez
Free Agent
