Nicky Lopez News: Returns to Chicago on MLB deal
The Cubs signed Lopez to a one-year contract Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Lopez was with the Cubs during spring training before opting out of his minor-league contract and eventually signing with the Angels. He's now back in Chicago and will initially fill a utility role in the infield, though he could get a decent amount of playing time at third base if the Cubs aren't satisfied with Jon Berti as their primary option at the position.
