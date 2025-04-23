Fantasy Baseball
Nicky Lopez

Nicky Lopez News: Returns to Chicago on MLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 1:36pm

The Cubs signed Lopez to a one-year contract Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Lopez was with the Cubs during spring training before opting out of his minor-league contract and eventually signing with the Angels. He's now back in Chicago and will initially fill a utility role in the infield, though he could get a decent amount of playing time at third base if the Cubs aren't satisfied with Jon Berti as their primary option at the position.

Nicky Lopez
Chicago Cubs

