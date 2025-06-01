Fantasy Baseball
Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Tallies three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 3:17pm

Hoerner went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Hoerner was caught stealing for just the third time this season in 14 attempts, but it otherwise was a productive afternoon. The speedy infielder pushed his batting average over .300 to sit at .301 through 55 games. Hoerner's career best in the category is .302, which he set back in 2021, albeit in only 44 games as he missed significant time due to injuries.

