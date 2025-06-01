Nico Hoerner News: Tallies three hits in win

Hoerner went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Hoerner was caught stealing for just the third time this season in 14 attempts, but it otherwise was a productive afternoon. The speedy infielder pushed his batting average over .300 to sit at .301 through 55 games. Hoerner's career best in the category is .302, which he set back in 2021, albeit in only 44 games as he missed significant time due to injuries.