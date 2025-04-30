Fantasy Baseball
Noah Cameron News: Dazzles in major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Cameron (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Rays after allowing one hit and five walks in 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Making his major-league debut, Cameron fired six-plus innings of one-hit ball despite struggling with his control. The left-hander took a no-hit bid into the seventh frame, but Curtis Mead broke it up to bring Cameron's impressive night to an end. It's possible Wednesday was just a spot start for Cameron, as Cole Ragans (groin) has been able to avoid the injured list to this point. However, Cameron's next turn in the rotation does tentatively line up for next week versus the White Sox, who entered Wednesday ranked last in batting average (.208), so he would have plenty of streaming appeal in the event that Ragans isn't ready to start.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
