Noah Cameron News: Handed tough-luck loss

Cameron (1-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks over 6.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

The left-hander was called up to start Saturday in place of Seth Lugo (finger), and the rookie limited St. Louis to a Jordan Walker solo homer, which was enough to saddle him with the loss as the Royals were shut out. It was initially expected to be a spot start for Cameron, but he now appears poised to receive at least a couple turns through the rotation with Lugo and Cole Ragans (groin) placed on the injured list Saturday. Cameron has pitched exactly 6.1 frames in each of his first two MLB starts and has given up just one run on three hits with a 6:5 K:BB.