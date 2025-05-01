Fantasy Baseball
Noah Cameron headshot

Noah Cameron News: Optioned after impressive debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Royals optioned Cameron to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his major-league debut Wednesday against the Rays, ultimately tossing 6.1 scoreless frames on one hit and five walks with three strikeouts. With Cameron being sent back down, the Royals must feel good about Cole Ragans' (groin) ability to make his next start. Cameron has certainly earned the right to be first in line the next time the big club needs a starter.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
