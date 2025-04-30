Fantasy Baseball
Noah Cameron headshot

Noah Cameron News: Recalled ahead of MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Royals recalled Cameron from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Cameron is set to make his major-league debut Wednesday with a start against the Rays, filling in for the injured Cole Ragans (groin). The left-handed Cameron has posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings through his five starts with Omaha this season. Kansas City expects Ragans to be ready for his next turn, so as things stand right now it's likely to be just a spot start for Cameron before he returns to Omaha.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
