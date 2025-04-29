Fantasy Baseball
Noah Cameron

Noah Cameron News: Set to get the call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Royals' manager Matt Quatraro said Cameron will be called up for Wednesday's start at Tampa Bay, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cameron will start in place of Cole Ragans, who is nursing a groin injury. Cameron has started in five games for Triple-A Omaha to begin 2025 and he has posted a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings in that frame. This will be the 25-year-old's MLB debut.

Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
