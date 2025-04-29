Noah Cameron News: Set to get the call-up

Royals' manager Matt Quatraro said Cameron will be called up for Wednesday's start at Tampa Bay, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cameron will start in place of Cole Ragans, who is nursing a groin injury. Cameron has started in five games for Triple-A Omaha to begin 2025 and he has posted a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings in that frame. This will be the 25-year-old's MLB debut.