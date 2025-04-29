Noah Davis News: Optioned again Tuesday
The Dodgers optioned Davis to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Since April 28, Davis has been back and forth between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Los Angeles. While he was called up Monday as the Dodgers commenced a three game series with the Marlins, he is being sent back down a day later without any innings of work. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled Matt Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
