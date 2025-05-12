Noah Murdock News: Returned to Kansas City
Murdock was returned from the Athletics to the Royals on Monday, per MLB's transaction log.
Murdock was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, and as a Rule 5 draft pick, he'll return to the Royals' farm system after going unclaimed on waivers. He's been roughed up so far this season in the big leagues, accruing a 13.24 ERA and 2.71 WHIP with a 21:20 K:BB across 17.0 innings.
