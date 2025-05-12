Fantasy Baseball
Noah Murdock

Noah Murdock News: Returned to Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Murdock was returned from the Athletics to the Royals on Monday, per MLB's transaction log.

Murdock was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, and as a Rule 5 draft pick, he'll return to the Royals' farm system after going unclaimed on waivers. He's been roughed up so far this season in the big leagues, accruing a 13.24 ERA and 2.71 WHIP with a 21:20 K:BB across 17.0 innings.




