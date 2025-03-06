Fantasy Baseball
Noah Schultz News: Reassigned to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

The White Sox reassigned Schultz to minor-league camp Thursday.

Schultz never had a chance to make the Opening Day roster but made a nice impression during his two Cactus League appearances, tossing three scoreless frames. The top prospect is likely to begin the season back in the Double-A Binghamton rotation and could push for a major-league debut before the end of the year.

