Noah Song Injury: Moving through throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Song (elbow) said Monday that he's progressing in his throwing program and is expected throw live batting practice in late March, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring and will also be unavailable for the early part of 2025. Song will likely report to Triple-A Lehigh once he completes his rehab program and has an outside chance of making his MLB debut late in the season.

